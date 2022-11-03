Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The memory of a fallen soldier was kept alive Thursday through a special dedication ceremony in Clarke County.

Private First Class Damian Laquasha Heidelberg was killed on Nov. 15, 2003 in Iraq. Friends family and other dignitaries gathered for a special service dedicating the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 18 in Heidelberg’s honor. The service highlighted Heidelberg’s life, sacrifice and honor to his country.

“His birthday was Nov. 3, his mother, Deborah Heidelberg, said. “He had just turned 21. He was a nice young man and loved to help anyone that wanted to be helped.”

The Mississippi legislature passed House Bill 1113 officially recognizing the intersection in Heidelberg’s name. Thursday would have been Heidelberg’s 40th birthday.

“It will be very helpful for people in the community to see the sign at the intersection,” Southern District Commissioner Tom King explained. “People will remember what he gave for his country and that was his life. You can’t get any more of that and we appreciate his service.”

Here’s information about Heidelberg provided during the dedication ceremony:

Damian Laquasha Heidelberg, affectionately called

“Boobie Cat” by family and friends, was born November 3, 1982, to Ms. Deborah Heidelberg and Mr. Grady Jones. He professed Christ at an early age and joined Bethel United Methodist Church where he loved to sing in the choir. He also served as an usher. He attended school in the Quitman School District.

Heidelberg joined the U.S. Army on Sept. 17, 2002. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as an administrative specialist.

While Pfc. Heidelberg was deployed in Iraq, his logistics convoy was ambushed. During the firefight, he showed his true character as he attended to the wounded and refused to leave the area, despite enemy fire, until all the injured soldiers were evacuated. He was described by members of his unit as “a soldier who had in him the making of a true hero.” He departed this life on November 15, 2003, fighting for his country in Mosul, Iraq. He was truly a hero, and his service and sacrifice to protect America will not be forgotten.

