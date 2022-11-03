Meridian’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade plans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Veterans Day Planning Committee invites you to join them to thank Veterans, young and old, for their willingness to “pay the price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty”.

A traditional ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meridian’s Doughboy Monument at 23rd Avenue and 6th Street.

The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Kelly A. Miller, USAF, Retired, former Commander of the 186th Operations Group of the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field.

A free luncheon for Veterans will follow the ceremony at 12 noon at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. All Veterans are welcome. The Veterans Day Parade starts at 3 p.m. in downtown Meridian.

Parade Route The parade begins at 9th Street and 25th Avenue. Lineup starts at 2 p.m. on 25th Avenue at 9th Street. The route moves to 23rd Avenue, turns south and continues to Front Street turning east. At 22nd Avenue the parade turns north and concludes at the 10th Street intersection. Viewing is allowed all along the route with optimum viewing space at the Doughboy Monument on 23rd Avenue and Dumont Plaza on 22nd Avenue. Start-to-Finish the parade route covers a distance is 8/10th of a mile.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Contact Ricky Nelson at 601-917-1007 for more information. Click here for a parade application.

