Meridian’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade plans

A traditional ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meridian’s...
A traditional ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meridian’s Doughboy Monument at 23rd Avenue and 6th Street.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Veterans Day Planning Committee invites you to join them to thank Veterans, young and old, for their willingness to “pay the price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty”.

A traditional ceremony is set for Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Meridian’s Doughboy Monument at 23rd Avenue and 6th Street.

The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Kelly A. Miller, USAF, Retired, former Commander of the 186th Operations Group of the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field.

A free luncheon for Veterans will follow the ceremony at 12 noon at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. All Veterans are welcome. The Veterans Day Parade starts at 3 p.m. in downtown Meridian.

Parade Route
The parade begins at 9th Street and 25th Avenue. Lineup starts at 2 p.m. on 25th Avenue at 9th Street. The route moves to 23rd Avenue, turns south and continues to Front Street turning east. At 22nd Avenue the parade turns north and concludes at the 10th Street intersection. Viewing is allowed all along the route with optimum viewing space at the Doughboy Monument on 23rd Avenue and Dumont Plaza on 22nd Avenue. Start-to-Finish the parade route covers a distance is 8/10th of a mile.

There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Contact Ricky Nelson at 601-917-1007 for more information. Click here for a parade application.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

Latest News

Meridian High School held a signing day in May for seniors, recognizing their achievements and...
College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence
FILE - This June 17, 2019 file photo shows 5-mg pills of oxycodone. The nation's top public...
CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
.
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
Highs in the lower 80s this afternoon
Perfect picnic weather to celebrate National Sandwich Day