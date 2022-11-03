MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports

MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Athletics Association has released its reclassification numbers for the 2023-2025 high school sports seasons.

The original realignment agreement was announced in April, moving Mississippi high school classes from six to seven classifications for sports.

Twenty-four schools will make the jump into the 7A class, with the same number rounding out classes 5A and 6A.

Classes 4A, 3A, and 2A will all have 40 schools, while the remaining institutions will be sorted into Class 1A.

The MHSAA has also released the regions that each school will participate in for the 2023-2025 season for each sport.

Click here to view the full list of schools reclassified.

Below are the region realignments made for the following sports:

Football | Baseball | Basketball | Fast Pitch Softball | Volleyball | Soccer | Golf | Swimming | Track |

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

Latest News

Head Coach Andy Braddock instructs his team.
Russell Christian Academy eyeing 6th straight state championship
.
Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, USM legend Ray Guy passes away
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Max Fried wins third consecutive Gold Glove; Dansby Swanson wins his career first
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
CFP’s first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson