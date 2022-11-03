Mississippi organization offers free diabetes prevention program.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The month of November is Diabetes Awareness Month and one state organization is working to combat the rising number of people diagnosed with diabetes.

Mississippi Lifestyle Care is launching a new initiative called Mississippi Diabetes Prevention Program.

The program will give Medicare Part B participants the opportunity to enroll in free lifestyle coaching to help prevent diabetes.

Phil Trotter, the Chair of Diabetes Prevention with Mississippi Lifestyle Care, said the state has some the highest rates of diabetes in the country so this program will help bring down those numbers.

“According to the American Diabetes Association, there’s 814,000 individuals in our state with pre-diabetes. Then, specificially from Medicare Part B beneficiaries we have 165,000 of those and so we are trying to prevent as best we can through lifestyle change the onset of diabetes. Helping them out to have better nutrition and to exercise,” said Trotter.

To qualify for the free lifestyle coaching,you must be pre-diabetic and be a Medicare Part B beneficiary.

If you would like to learn more about this program, check out Mississippi Lifestyle Care’s website.

