Private family graveside services for Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Alexander, age 92, of Meridian, Mississippi died on November 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing Center.

Mrs. Alexander had a joyous and happy spirit. She was a devout believer in God.

She is survived by her three children, Dr. Katherine Hensleigh of Butler, Alabama, Dr. Richmond “Ric” Alexander, III (Melanie), and Dr. Laura Alexander of Meridian; grandchildren, Dr. Lee Armistead, Jason Armistead, Richmond Alexander, IV, William Alexander, Mary Heflin Alexander, Suzanne Hensleigh Mize, Beth Chaney, and Alexander Hensleigh; multiple great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanette Alexander; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Richmond Alexander, Jr. of Laurel, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Alexander be made to Queen City Nursing Center, who did a marvelous job of caring for her.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.