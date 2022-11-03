New Holistic Health Therapy Wellness Center opens in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business has arrived in the Queen City.

Holistic Health Therapy Empowerment Wellness Center is a new medical practice that focuses on creating individualize plans to improve the patient’s health.

The wellness center offers fitness classes, nutrition, botox, meditation services, psychiatry and much more.

Kelly Smith, the owner at Holistic Health Therapy, is excited about being able to offer this alternative method of healthcare.

“So, holistic just means whole, right. It just means that we are treating the whole person. There are treatment planning options for physical, mental, spiritual, relational, cognitive like every area that makes you, you. We want to just give as much quality care and time to each person that comes to us asking for help. To help them to a path to get to their best self and stay there,” said Smith.

If you would like more information about the services offered at the wellness center, you can check out the Holistic Health Therapy website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.