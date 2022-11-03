New Holistic Health Therapy Wellness Center opens in Meridian

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business has arrived in the Queen City.

Holistic Health Therapy Empowerment Wellness Center is a new medical practice that focuses on creating individualize plans to improve the patient’s health.

The wellness center offers fitness classes, nutrition, botox, meditation services, psychiatry and much more.

Kelly Smith, the owner at Holistic Health Therapy, is excited about being able to offer this alternative method of healthcare.

“So, holistic just means whole, right. It just means that we are treating the whole person. There are treatment planning options for physical, mental, spiritual, relational, cognitive like every area that makes you, you. We want to just give as much quality care and time to each person that comes to us asking for help. To help them to a path to get to their best self and stay there,” said Smith.

If you would like more information about the services offered at the wellness center, you can check out the Holistic Health Therapy website.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

Latest News

Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg
Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg
Sela Ward Parkway
Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses
Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses