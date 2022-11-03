Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year.

Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor.

Mitchell Distributing does its own part each year to help raise money for this cause. News 11 spoke with Folds of honor representative Rocky Sickmann who was held hostage for 400 days in Iran in 1979.

“I had no idea that eight people lost their lives trying to regain my freedom. What that American flag represents. To this day, each morning I wake up, I earn each day in memory of those 8 individuals. For me, Folds of Honors of therapeutic peace to go out and tell the story as what we’re doing here at Mitchell distributing. They’re very gracious to donate the folds of honor,” said Sickmann.

“Yeah, it’s exciting to have our whole company here. City officials here, and Rocky Sickmann with folds of honor here day to celebrate the donation that we were able to make. Our team worked really hard to raise a lot of money for a great cause. We’re really proud to have everybody here to celebrate the donation and to have our company together,” said The CEO of Mitchell Distributing and Budweiser, Adam Mitchell.

The CEO of Mitchell Distributing and Budweiser said they are proud to support Folds of Honor on their mission to honor the sacrifice and educate the legacy of our nation’s heroes

