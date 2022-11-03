Perfect picnic weather to celebrate National Sandwich Day

Highs in the lower 80s this afternoon(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today is National Sandwich Day, what better way to celebrate than to enjoy a picnic outside under beautiful blue skies? We can expect comfortable temperatures all day, with wind speeds over the area between 3-10 mph. Great weather conditions to find you a nice shaded area and enjoy your lunch. Temperatures as we near lunchtime are in the mid 70s. We can expect high temperatures today in the lower 80s between our 2pm and 4pm hours.

No rain at all to worry about over the next couple of days. However, rain does return Saturday attached to a cold front system that will swing across the area. Umbrella weather for all day Saturday, heavy rain moving in as early as 5 am that morning. Sunshine will be hard to for the weekend, so make sure to take advantage of it today and tomorrow.

