Russell Christian Academy eyeing 6th straight state championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For any other school a trip to the state championship is a big deal, but for the Russell Christian Academy Warriors, this is routine.

RCA has gone to and won five straight championships. Friday night against Jacksonville Christian Academy is their shot at six straight.

“The first five, nobody cares about them, they’re over with,” Head Coach, Andy Braddock, said. “Nobody cares about five championships. Everybody cares about what we’re going to do Friday night.”

The Warriors have not lost a game in three years and a winning culture has turned into routine championships.

“It’s just another game to us. We’ve worked too hard all season to go over there and get a loss. I think they’ve worked for it and they deserve it, we go over there and play the ball I know we can play. We’ll get the ‘W’.” Coach Braddock said.

Of course, the support of the Russell community is not lost on the team.

“It means a lot, really, because they all come out and support us,” Senior Chance Null said. " We work so hard to make them proud and a ring would do that.”

