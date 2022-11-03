Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With construction comes some speed bumps, and growing pains as many local businesses feel the pressure of not having an easily accessible store.

On October 26, Sela Ward partially closed, making it a headache for many citizens here in the city to try and get to places easily.

With this partial closure, businesses are beginning to see lighter traffic than in the past.

“They’re talking about delaying it to March. That’s not very good, but our customers have been great. They’ve been finding a way to us. Most of them have, but other customers with captain d’s and some of the other businesses have I can tell the traffic is way down on them,” said the Owner of the Sewing and Vacuum Center, Allison Slayton.

With the partial closure, many people do have to take some detours to get to many stores on Sela Ward Parkway, but these stores still remain open as construction continues.

