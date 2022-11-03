Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

Derrick Johnson
Derrick Johnson(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi.

Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October 22, between 5 and 6 p.m. in the 600 block of County Road 370, walking in an unknown direction in Enterprise, Clarke County.

Family members say Johnson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Derrick Johnson, contact Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-1385.

