South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The body of Robert L. Gray was found in a pond Wednesday morning.
Missing Clarke County man found dead
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

Latest News

Law enforcement sources say the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, identified as David DePape,...
Official: Man in Pelosi attack shouldn’t have reentered US
Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the...
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves and Miss. Legislature finalize largest economic development project in state history
Dick Hall, 84
Former Miss. Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall dies: ‘He has left a legacy’
Mississippi Capitol
Special legislative session begins Wed. for ‘biggest economic development project’ in state history