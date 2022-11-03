What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi.

There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the ballot: Rebecca Burton, Charles Kelly and Robby Richardson.

There are a few contested races for county school board seats. In Kemper County, Chris Collins and Rontal L. Jenkins are competing in District 1. There are four candidates running for Neshoba County’s District 2 School Board seat, Amanda L. Carter, Matthew R. Marshall, Mary Ann Nicholson and Jermaine Simmons.

Where do I vote? Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find the polling locations for Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, Neshoba and Clarke counties below:

Mississippi requires a photo ID. What photo ID should I bring to vote? All Mississippi voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must present one of the following forms of acceptable photo ID:

A driver’s license

A government-issued photo ID card

A United States passport

A government employee’s photo identification card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military photo ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

If you do not present an acceptable form of photo ID or are unable to do so because of a religious objection, you are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

