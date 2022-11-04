Amanda Pearson named Anderson’s Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Celebration is in order.

Anderson General Hospital has announced Amanda Pearson as its Daisy Nurse Leader of the Year.

This is the first year the directors at Anderson have recognized its management staff in this way.

Pearson says working in the telemetry unit and helping other nurses improve their skills is what she truly enjoys about her job.

“I went into leadership not because I wanted to be a manager, but because I wanted to help the nurses on the floor. I wanted to help them learn and be better and pull together as a team because I feel like through the COVID and through all the negativity of the past few years and hardships I wanted to share some of what I learned over 20 years being in the hospital. To kind of try to pull us together and make us a family again,” said Pearson.

The telemetry unit is a prograssive cardiac unit at Anderson and they receive some of the sickest patients at the hospital so the work that they do is vital to the community.

