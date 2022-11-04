BBB improves ‘scam tracker’ ahead of holiday shopping season

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker(bbb.org/scamtracker)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re shopping online this holiday season, there’s a tool from the Better Business Bureau that makes it easier for you to detect and report scams.

The BBB’s Scam Tracker has been around since 2015, but now it’s new and improved. The organization is now partnering with Amazon and Capital One to make it easier for you to submit a report on your computer or mobile device.

In addition, you can look up existing scams by URL, email address, phone number, and more.

“Information is key. It’s very important for you to have the information as a consumer, so you don’t fall victim to a scam. This new and improved scam tracker, it does that,” said Alex Derencz with BBB. “Information is key for these bad actors to be put away for what they’re doing. This new and improved scam tracker, it does that. The majority of scam interactions are not reported, and they need to be reported.”

With the upgraded scam tracker, you can review and edit reports before you submit them, and share the report with friends and family via social media or email.

To access the scam tracker, you can click here.

