Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year.

He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.

“First and foremost, I want to say that it’s really a Neshoba Central Rockets award. I know that I am the one that’s receiving it; it’s very flattering and very humbling to receive this award. Still, the collective body of work that our students and staff, and community have done over the past five and a half years really made this award possible,” said Brantley.

For the first time ever, the Neshoba Central School District received an A rating. Brantley said he’s especially proud of the district receiving an A rating.

“The big thing is being an A-rated district, not just an A-rated, but we’re number 11 in the state, that’s been a long work in progress through the past five years,” said Brantley. “And I think that’s a big thing because our community really likes that. They take a lot of pride in that. It’s very difficult to do. And you don’t do it without great people.“

Brantley said the district has great employees, great students and great community support.

