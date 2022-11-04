Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year

Lundy Brantley
Lundy Brantley(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year.

He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.

“First and foremost, I want to say that it’s really a Neshoba Central Rockets award. I know that I am the one that’s receiving it; it’s very flattering and very humbling to receive this award. Still, the collective body of work that our students and staff, and community have done over the past five and a half years really made this award possible,” said Brantley.

For the first time ever, the Neshoba Central School District received an A rating. Brantley said he’s especially proud of the district receiving an A rating.

“The big thing is being an A-rated district, not just an A-rated, but we’re number 11 in the state, that’s been a long work in progress through the past five years,” said Brantley. “And I think that’s a big thing because our community really likes that. They take a lot of pride in that. It’s very difficult to do. And you don’t do it without great people.“

Brantley said the district has great employees, great students and great community support.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2022
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond

Latest News

Bimbo Bakeries gives bikes to kids
Local businesses team up to give bikes to local children
Enrollment at Mississippi’s public universities declined slightly over the past year,...
Mississippi sees slight decline in university enrollment
Low end severe risk
First Alert: Saturday brings us a low end risk for severe weather
Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive this Friday.
Hope for Hunger Food Drive kicks off in Collinsville