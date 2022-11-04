City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JIMMY R BARNETT
|1962
|1502 N ARCHUSA AVE APT 7B QUITMAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LASHEENA WATTS
|1989
|480 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|GARY D GUARDIA
|1958
|4211 GREENWOOD AVE PASCAGOULA, MS
|OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC STREETS
|ROSHEKIA S PURNELL
|1985
|2900 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|CHRISTIAN S BENNETT
|1985
|1422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DAVONTAE D BREWSTER
|1995
|3700 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:11 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:34 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of 33rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:33 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:01 AM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:49 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:33 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:49 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Hooper Street. Three residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
