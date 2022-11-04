City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JIMMY R BARNETT19621502 N ARCHUSA AVE APT 7B QUITMAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LASHEENA WATTS1989480 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
GARY D GUARDIA19584211 GREENWOOD AVE PASCAGOULA, MSOBSTRUCTING PUBLIC STREETS
ROSHEKIA S PURNELL19852900 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
CHRISTIAN S BENNETT19851422 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DAVONTAE D BREWSTER19953700 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:11 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:34 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of 33rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 4:33 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:01 AM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:49 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 3:33 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:49 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Hooper Street. Three residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

