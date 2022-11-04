City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:11 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:34 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of 33rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 4:33 AM on November 4, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 17th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:01 AM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:49 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3400 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 3:33 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2500 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:49 PM on November 3, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Hooper Street. Three residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.