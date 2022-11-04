ECCC handles William Carey JV

Tai'Reon Josheph with a break away dunk
Tai'Reon Josheph with a break away dunk(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors beat the William Carey JV Crusaders 98-72 to stay perfect at 2-0 on the young season.

The Warriors opened the game up hot with a three on the first possession by Tynerious Daniels. Tai’Reon Joseph would add a steal and break away dunk shortly after to set the tone.

Quitman High School grad Christopher Keys finished this one with 21 points and Joseph also matched him at 21.

The Warriors play again at Northeast Community College on Monday.

