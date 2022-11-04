Federal jury finds Jackson man guilty of assaulting law enforcement officer

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal jury found a man guilty of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Jackson.

De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

The trial revealed that on September 8, 2020, an ATF agent assisted a Jackson Police officer with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the city.

As the agent drove down a street in the area, Booker emerged and fired several gunshots into the agent’s car, evidence at the trial revealed.

Booker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2023. A federal judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

