First Alert: Saturday brings us a low end risk for severe weather

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Another fabulous day is ahead of us to enjoy. Be sure to join your WTOK family at the Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville for support of Hope For Hunger. You have until 6 pm Friday evening to drop off donations. Highs today are in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Clouds will build in ahead of the very stormy day we can expect tomorrow.

Showers as storms enter the area as early as 5 am Saturday morning. WE are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather as a cold front moves through. There is also the potential for flash flooding over the area for Saturday. Showers linger into Sunday morning before clearing out the rest of the day. Be sure to stay weather aware on Saturday and enjoy your weekend.

