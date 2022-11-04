Hope for Hunger Food Drive kicks off in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -Today is the day!

The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville has kicked off its Hope for Hunger Food Drive.

They opened their doors at 6 this morning and will keep them open until 6 this evening to take donations.

The public is invited to donate canned foods, dried goods, and money.

All the donations from the day will be taken to the Salvation Army and Love’s kitchen to feed the needy.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.