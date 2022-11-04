Local businesses team up to give bikes to local children

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Bimbo Bakery USA, Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, and Heart and Soul all partnered up to highlight physical fitness for kids.

This is all part of the Good Neighborhood Program put on by Bimbo Bakeries.

Eight of the kids that were chosen and they all received a brand-new bike and a brand-new helmet, along with a safety class.

“Heart and Soul had the recommendation we thought it was a good idea to promote physical activity with youth on bikes and also help promote the Jimmie Rodgers second annual bike ride. We wanted to make sure that the individuals that were chosen was for a reason of their performance in school participating in the Boys and Girls Club. That’s what they all are participants in the Boys and Girls Club,” said Rod Leifried.

All of the students did pass the safety class, and all received a certificate showing off their huge success.

