Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street.

Additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

Five individuals in total were injured during the shooting. Two of the individuals later died from their injuries.

Those who died include 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, both of Hattiesburg.

The condition of the other three injured individuals is not known at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2022
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond

Latest News

3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
Federal jury finds Jackson man guilty of assaulting law enforcement officer
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 4, 2022
Lundy Brantley
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year