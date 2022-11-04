Graveside services for Mr. John J. Culpepper, 91, of Cuba will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church in Cuba with Rev. Robert Hughes officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in York, Saturday, November 5th from 11 A.M. until 12 Noon.

Mr. Culpepper passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 21, 1931, in Meridian, Mississippi.

John was a retired U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant who proudly and faithfully served his country in the Korean War. Following his retirement with the U.S. Marines, he worked as a civilian at the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi.

Survivors include his children, Sandra Gay Casteel (Brian) of Cuba, Alabama; Mike Culpepper (Janet) of Toomsuba, Mississippi; grandchildren, Jennifer Ashley(Scott-Deceased); Michael Miszler (Holly); Kristopher Miszler; Karri Blose (Ethan); John Robert Culpepper (Patricia); and Brooke Neal (Tim); great grandchildren, Alex Ashley; Ali Miszler; Nicole Miszler; Ella June Blose; Jaley Culpepper; Hallie Culpepper; Audrey Neal; and Austin Neal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hall Culpepper and Jaley Gertrude McGee Culpepper; wife, Doris June Culpepper; and siblings, Jalie Land; Carolyn Carter; Bob Culpepper; Joe Culpepper; Henrietta Glasscock; and Lillie Stainback.

Pallbearers: Harold Kirkpatrick, Lance Holyfield, Lane Holyfield, John Robert Culpepper, Phillip Culpepper, Eddie Shirley, and Reggie Stainback.

Honorary Pallbearers: David Shirley and Sammy Culpepper.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.