Mrs. Nan Clark Dees
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
Funeral services for Mrs. Nan Clark Dees will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Jerry Stokes officiating. Interment will be held at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in DeKalb. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Dees, age 82, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center, just four days shy of her birthday.

Survivors include her children Robert Dees (Gay) of Houston, Texas and Louann Barnett (Sid) of Meridian; grandchildren Michael Johnston (Margaret) and Hailey Burns (Beau) of Meridian, and Grace Dees and Carly Dees of Houston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Maquire Johnston, Millery Johnston and Mary Jennings Burns; brother John Daniel Clark; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Poplar Springs Nursing Center and Aldersgate Retirement Community.

She is preceded in death by her parents George Daniel and Juanita Clark, her husband Glen Dees, her brother, James William Clark, and one niece Michelle Clark Carlisle.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

