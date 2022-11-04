Multi-Media Journalist

WTOK-TV is located in the heart of the Queen City called Meridian, Mississippi. Meridian is the birthplace of country music, (Jimmie Rodgers), the soul of the Temptations (David Ruffin), and home to the world-class Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and The MAX. You can hike at Bonita Lakes, watch the sunset from the roof of the Threefoot Hotel or savor southern foods in the restaurants in our revitalized downtown district. WTOK-TV is the highest rated ABC station in the country. We serve the communities of eastern Mississippi and western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW, Circle, and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community and our advertisers for 70 years. Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.



ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest.