Piggly Wiggly owner thanks community for donating to Hope for Hunger

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a huge day of giving in Collinsville. Piggly Wiggly hosted WTOK’s Hope for Hunger Food Drive, where canned food and other non-perishable items and monetary donations were accepted for those in need during the holiday season.

Joe Williams, the owner of Piggly Wiggly, thanked the community for pitching in to help their neighbors in need.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out today. It’s been a beautiful day. We’ve had large amounts of canned donations, food donations for the drive. Lots of cash donations that we have been able to purchase more canned goods with, to help out those who are hungry and those in need of some food at certain times during the winter months,” said Williams.

If you by chance missed the Hope for Hunger Food Drive, you may always donate cash and canned food at Piggly Wiggly.

All donations will be taken to The Salvation Army and LOVE’s Kitchen to be distributed to or used to feed the hungry.

