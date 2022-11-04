MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Your Friday will bring another day of 80s with a nice amount of sunshine. However, a strong storm system will impact the Southern Plains on Friday, and there will be a heightened risk for severe storms. This system will be moving towards us for Saturday, but some of the “severe weather essentials” will fade out before it arrives. So, for now, it doesn’t look like severe storms will be a big concern for us. However, rain is likely for Saturday...and it could be moderate to heavy at times.

It looks like the rain will arrive in our western zones between 6AM - 8AM, then it’ll cover our entire area by Noon. The heavier rain should move out of our area by 6PM, but lingering lighter showers will remain possible. Rainfall estimates of 1-2″ are expected on average. Highs will suffer due to clouds & rain, so temps will struggle to reach the low 70s in the afternoon.

Sunday, a few light showers could linger. Otherwise, it’s expected to be a much drier day with highs reaching the upper 70s. Early next week, 80s will dominate along with sunshine. Some spotty showers may move back into our area by the middle-end of next week due to an upper-level disturbance.

Tracking the Tropics

Lisa is losing its punch as it continues to drift towards the Bay of Campeche. We’re also watching two areas in the Western Atlantic for possible development. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

**Daylight Saving Time ends at 2AM on Sunday. Make sure to “Fall Back” one hour before bed on Saturday night. **

