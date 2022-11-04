Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.

Mississippi circuit clerk offices will be open special hours for absentee voting, Saturday Nov....
Mississippi circuit clerk offices will be open special hours for absentee voting, Saturday Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.(KY3)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office.

Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote absentee.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s congressional districts have contested races. There are some local contested races in east Mississippi: a special election for coroner in Newton County and contested school board races in Kemper and Neshoba counties.

