Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office.

Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote absentee.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s congressional districts have contested races. There are some local contested races in east Mississippi: a special election for coroner in Newton County and contested school board races in Kemper and Neshoba counties.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.