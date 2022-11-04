Sumrall farmer still recovering after grain bin rescue

Wayne Breakfield, who spent about an hour trapped in a grain bin, has a long road to recovery...
Wayne Breakfield, who spent about an hour trapped in a grain bin, has a long road to recovery in front of him.(gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall farmer who was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans Tuesday is still recovering in Forrest General Hospital

According to his daughter Angelene Lowe, 73-year-old Wayne Breakfield is still facing an extensive recovery after losing four toes on his left foot. He also will have to have surgery on his right knoee.

On Tuesday, Wayne and his brother were working in the grain bin when he was pulled under 8 feet to 10 feet of soybeans.

Rescue crews from around the area came to help Breakfield, who was freed in about an hour.

The family is thankful for all of the agencies that responded, including: Lamar County dispatchers, deputies and emergency management and the volunteer fire crews from Sumrall, Hickory Grove, and Pine Ridge.

