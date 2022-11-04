Suspects arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven

(MGN)
By Brendan Hall and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community that occurred earlier this week.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirms that three people were arrested Friday afternoon and were being interviewed.

The names of the individuals were not immediately available.

Capitol Police say the three were involved in a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening on Linden Place, at the intersection of Belvoir Place, just south of Riverside Drive.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Cory Price.

This is a developing story.

