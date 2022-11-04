Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend

A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after Taylor Swift announced her upcoming tour.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALPOLE, Mass. (WCVB) – A bride-to-be in Massachusetts says a pair of Taylor Swift concerts nearly derailed her wedding.

Christina Leonard is getting married in May.

She says her reservation for 10 rooms at a Hilton hotel in Walpole was canceled the same day Swift announced two concerts for the same weekend at Gillette Stadium. The hotel is within walking distance of the stadium.

Her contract was for 10 rooms at $169 a night. After the concert announcement, Leonard said the hotel told her they would be getting $1,000 a night per room.

At first, she said the hotel offered her a block of rooms at a sister hotel about 18 miles away from the wedding venue, but she argued that it was too far.

A hotel executive sent an email Friday to her apologizing for what she called a misunderstanding and offered to reinstate the room block and not charge the bride and groom for their accommodations.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2022
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond

Latest News

This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth...
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Mother sharing son’s RSV story while urging other parents to act quickly.
Mother urging parents to act quickly if their children are showing signs of RSV
A new jobs report reveals the U.S. economy added 261,000 job last month, but the unemployment...
Monthly jobs report: Employers keep hiring; unemployment rising
Suspects arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified