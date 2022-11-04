Three on ballot for Choctaw County school superintendent Nov. 8

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County voters will decide between three candidates for superintendent of education Nov. 8.

Incumbent Dorothy Banks, a Democrat, independent Dr. Tatshum Johnson, and Republican Jacqui James are running for the office.

The superintendent oversees important areas including developing a vision for the district, hiring staff, managing budgets and monitoring student success. All three candidates said they are prepared to handle those duties.

“I had 34 years of experience in education. One thing I have over my opponents is my proven leadership,“ said Banks. “I had to develop creative ways to ensure the students in Choctaw County received effective virtual instruction during the pandemic in 2020.”

“The reason I’m running, I still follow education and have friends in education. I can no longer sit back and see what is happening to our students and teachers. I feel that my experience in K-12 education can help,” said Johnson.

“I would like to focus on improving student achievement,” said James. “I would like to work with teachers, staff, parents, the community and business leaders to make sure we are working together to give our children the best resources available.”

The candidates have been part of the school system in some way for many years. They all agreed that students are the future. They listed their accomplishments in education.

“I decided to further my education and become an elementary teacher for several years. I became an assistant principal and then a principal. After serving in these capacities for several years, I decided to become a stronger advocate for our students. That’s when I decided to run for superintendent. I have served two consecutive terms. I’m seeking a 3rd term,” said Banks.

“I moved to Choctaw County 30 years ago. I worked with the public education K-12 for 15 years. I left K-12 and went to higher education at Auburn University. I retired this past December,” said James.

“I have completed a B.S. degree (bachelor of science), two master’s degrees, educational specialist degree and a doctorate that focuses specifically on rural school education. I completed 30 years of education experience. I had the opportunity to serve public education students as a teacher, an instructional leader who teaches teachers to teach children,” said Johnson.

The candidates shared why voters should elect them.

“I believe that God has chosen me to serve as school superintendent for Choctaw County Schools. I am the most qualified candidate. I am a servant leader. My vision is to serve Choctaw County Schools and the community, to do what’s best for our Choctaw County children,” said Johnson.

“I have nothing to lose. Our kids have a lot to lose if we don’t get good leadership in our school system. I can no longer sit back and watch what is happening to these kids. They deserve so much better. We have great teachers, we have great kids, but there’s a disconnect somewhere because teachers are being required to do so much paperwork. They can’t teach anymore,” said James.

“The people should re-elect me as superintendent because I am the most experienced candidate,” said Banks. ”I dedicated my entire career to Choctaw County School District. My children and my grandchildren are all attending school here; therefore, I am fully invested in the system.”

The superintendent’s race is on Choctaw County’s Nov. 8 ballot.

