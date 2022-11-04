Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 3, 2022
Part of a downtown building collapsed Wednesday morning in Meridian.
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
Adam James
Victim’s name released in fatal Meridian shooting, suspect denied bond

Latest News

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
Mississippi circuit clerk offices will be open special hours for absentee voting, Saturday Nov....
Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.
Authorities say 17-year-old Jayden Makell Harris shot a man's dog during an attempted robbery...
‘Cold-hearted criminal’ kills man’s dog in armed robbery attempt
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit