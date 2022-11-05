FIRST ALERT: Low risk for severe storms on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a potent storm system that sparked lots of severe alerts across the Southern Plains on Friday, but as it moves towards us it’ll weaken. So, by the time it arrives in our area on Saturday, it won’t be as potent. Yet, there’s a small chance for isolated severe storms as the main line moves in on Saturday morning before 9AM. Damaging wind is the main threat, so have multiple ways of getting alerts. A great tool to have is our free WTOK Weather App.

The big story with this system is that it’ll bring us MUCH needed rain. Our ground remains Abnormally Dry, and the expected 1-3″ of rain will surely be helpful. Yet, if too much rain falls in a short amount of time for an area then localized flooding will be possible. Otherwise, this liquid sunshine is welcomed (although the timing isn’t the best for our outdoor weekend plans).

Timing: Rain moves in between 5AM - 9AM. Rain is likely around Midday, then the steady moderate-heavy rain moves out between 3PM and 6PM. After that time, pesky light showers or areas of drizzle will remain (periodically) through Sunday morning.

Highs for Saturday will hover around 70 degrees, but it’ll be a bit warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Next week, 80s return for Monday & Tuesday along with some sunshine. Showers may sneak back in by the middle to end of next week due to an upper-level disturbance that could dampen the Gulf Coast States and the Southeast. Stay tuned.

Tracking the Tropics

Lisa fizzles out this weekend, but there’s an area near the Bahamas that could develop next week. Regardless, this will be part of the soggy weather that’ll plague the SE next week.

