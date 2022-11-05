GOTW: Generals advance to semi-finals

By Shahji Adam
Nov. 4, 2022
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Academy Generals beat Christian Collegiate 40-34 at home to advance to the semi-finals of the state championship tournament.

NCA and Christian Collegiate are familiar opponents as they are in the same district and they faced earlier in the year, which the Generals won on the road. It did not take long for this game to get a score as on opening kickoff, Hunter Scarbrough picked it up and took it to the house to give Newton County Academy the lead.

Christian Collegiate also marched down the field quickly and would score a touchdown to tie it up. Unfortunately, the game had a full stoppage after a player was injured.

Play would later resume and the Generals won in the end. NCA advances to the semi-finals to face Tallulah Academy on the road.

