Heavy rain moving on out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The storms that we have seen most of the morning is heading out of our area, but this rain was much needed as most of us were sitting abnormally dry. Final rain totals should stay somewhere between 1-3 inches in some places depending on localized heavier pockets. We could have some showers lingering around into the evening and tomorrow morning, but they will be very scattered.

Rain is looking to move on out of our forecast, and rain chances stay low heading into this coming week.

Tracking the Tropics: There are still remnants of Lisa in the gulf but there is nothing to be concerned about. There are two disturbances that we’re watching in the Atlantic both of which won’t have an impact on us here but we will continue monitoring them as they get closer.

