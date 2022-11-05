Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival brought crowds to downtown Meridian on a rainy day.

The event organizer, Lucy Dormont, said the 2022 Rail Fest highlights the history of the railroad system in the Queen City.

“The biggest thing with this is not only keeping the heritage alive but it is also inspiring the future railroads that are going to come from the future generations that work for these railroads. Meridian’s economy really depends a lot on these trains running in and out. The more we can inspire our local community to get involved, that’s what we are here to do,” said Dormont.

The family-friendly festival featured displays of equipment, model locomotives along with hands-on experiences and a train ride for kids to spark interest in the younger generation.

“The thing I enjoyed most is everybody coming down here to learn more about the history of trains, just to have fun and to share the love,” said Jace Foreman, an attendee.

The Soule Live Steam Festival was also happening in downtown Meridian in America’s last intact steam engine factory.

“We’ve got around 35 engines that are in operation, and it is always interesting to see the mechanical motion and the different way people made steam engines. Of course, Soule made a small steam engine. It was used in sawmills, and they were quite famous for those little engines. After World War 2, steam began to die out,” said Jim McRae, the President of the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum.

Richard Lofton is one of the volunteers at the museum said its important to preserve and teach the public about the steam history so it lives on.

“Its history being lost. If you don’t have history and pass in on it’s something being lost that’s very important because you don’t know where it came from or how it was used. When you come see it then you know about the purpose of it and why it was used,” said Lofton.

Eli Simpson attended and talks about what he enjoyed most about the Soule Festival.

“Oh, definitely the molding room upstairs in the building over. It’s really beautiful to see how they are able to turn such simple pieces into such complex machines and buildings. It’s kind of crazy to see how they turn regular metal into molted metal into some intricate art,” said Simpson.

If you missed any of the exhibits the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum and the Meridian Railroad Museum are open to visitors various times during the week.

