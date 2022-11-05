Rain continues for our Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thankfully, the severe threat is over for the day. However, much needed rain will continue for much of the area through the afternoon. Gradually, between 2p-4pm, rain will begin tapering off from west to east. Even though the steady heavy rain will move out, light showers or pesky drizzle could linger for some spots throughout the evening. Rainfall estimates will range from 1-3 inches. Highs will hover near 70 degrees today. Tonight, lows will stay mild...in the low 60s.

Sunday, some spotty light showers or drizzle could linger for the morning. Otherwise, some sun is expected by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s. So, your weekend won’t be a total wash-out.

Next week starts with 80s and sunshine, but an upper-level disturbance could bring showers back to our area by the end of the week.

Tracking the Tropics

Lisa has dissipated in the Bay of Campeche. However, there are two other areas we’re tracking in the Atlantic: one east of Bermuda... and one near the Bahamas.

