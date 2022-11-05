Southern Miss football team dominated Saturday by Georgia State, 42-14

Will Hall, Southern Miss
Will Hall, Southern Miss
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Georgia State University had its way with the University of Southern MIssissippi Saturday afternoon, rolling over the Golden Eagles, 42-14, in Sun Belt Conference play.

USM (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) had won five of its last six games, including its last three consecutive games, before Saturday’s domination on a gray, drizzly day at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles fell behind 28-0 at halftime, gaining less than 80 yards in the first half.

USM scored twice in the third quarter, as its third quarterback, Trey Lowe III, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cole Cavallo followed soon after by a 43-yard touchdown run by Frank Gore Jr.

But the Panthers (4-5, 3-2), who collected 521 yards total offense, scored twice in the span of 5 minutes, 9 seconds, to tighten its grip on the game.

Running back Marcus Carroll led a GSU ground game that steamrolled its way for 388 yards rushing.

Carroll ran for 163 yards on 24 carries, a performance that included touchdowns runs of 6 yards and 18 yards in the second quarter and 1-yard score late in the third quarter.

Gore Jr. led USM with 87 yards and a score on 11 carries, had 15 yards on five carries.

GSU quarterback Darren Grainger, who ran for 143 yards on 13 carries, opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdowns pass to James Thrash, and the Panthers’ passing pair capped the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Grainger completed 15-of-16 passes for 85 and a touchdown in the first half.

A 10-yard touchdown run by Tucker Gregg made the score 14-0 after the first quarter, and Carroll’s first two touchdown runs put GSU in command, 28-0, at halftime..

USM played two quarterbacks in the first half. Zach Wilke and Jake Lange, and the duo combined to complete 7-of-16 for 85 yards with an interception.

USM travels to Conway, S.C., to face Coast Carolina University at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of fans, along with friends and family, poured into Hernando Funeral Home to pay their...
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?

Latest News

Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian
Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian.
Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian
However, the rain is much needed
Rain continues for our Saturday
WTOK's Football Friday - November 4, 2022 - Part 1
WTOK's Football Friday - November 4, 2022 - Part 2