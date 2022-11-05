Southern Miss football team dominated Saturday by Georgia State, 42-14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Georgia State University had its way with the University of Southern MIssissippi Saturday afternoon, rolling over the Golden Eagles, 42-14, in Sun Belt Conference play.

USM (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) had won five of its last six games, including its last three consecutive games, before Saturday’s domination on a gray, drizzly day at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles fell behind 28-0 at halftime, gaining less than 80 yards in the first half.

USM scored twice in the third quarter, as its third quarterback, Trey Lowe III, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cole Cavallo followed soon after by a 43-yard touchdown run by Frank Gore Jr.

But the Panthers (4-5, 3-2), who collected 521 yards total offense, scored twice in the span of 5 minutes, 9 seconds, to tighten its grip on the game.

Running back Marcus Carroll led a GSU ground game that steamrolled its way for 388 yards rushing.

Carroll ran for 163 yards on 24 carries, a performance that included touchdowns runs of 6 yards and 18 yards in the second quarter and 1-yard score late in the third quarter.

Gore Jr. led USM with 87 yards and a score on 11 carries, had 15 yards on five carries.

GSU quarterback Darren Grainger, who ran for 143 yards on 13 carries, opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdowns pass to James Thrash, and the Panthers’ passing pair capped the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.

Grainger completed 15-of-16 passes for 85 and a touchdown in the first half.

A 10-yard touchdown run by Tucker Gregg made the score 14-0 after the first quarter, and Carroll’s first two touchdown runs put GSU in command, 28-0, at halftime..

USM played two quarterbacks in the first half. Zach Wilke and Jake Lange, and the duo combined to complete 7-of-16 for 85 yards with an interception.

USM travels to Conway, S.C., to face Coast Carolina University at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

