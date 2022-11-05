Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes blew past Pelahatchie in the second half to advance to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

The Chiefs would begin the game getting on the board first with a long 60 plus yard rushing touchdown. The Tornadoes would have to fight back from being down.

Jacammeron Boler would rush into the endzone for the first Tornadoes touchdown.

Dee Burnside would go on to have an incredible game with four total touchdowns on the day including a 90 yard rushing touchdown in the first half of the game.

Philadelphia quarterback, Dee Burnside celebrates after scoring a 90 yard touchdown run in the Tornadoes 48-21 win over Pelahatchie in round one of the MHSAA playoffs. (WTOK Sports)

Philadelphia beats Pelahatchie 48-21. They will advance to round two of the playoffs and take on Heidelberg.

