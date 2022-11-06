Beautiful week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a rainy day yesterday and saw almost an inch of rainfall in Meridian and we saw values even higher in some places. The storms have moved out of our area and so have our weekly rain chances as we only see about a 10 percent chance of rain over the next 5 days.

Temperatures over the week are expected to fluctuate as we will heat up into the low to mid-80s across our area leading into Wednesday where we will cool off into the mid-70s on Wednesday leading into the later part of the week. Next weekend we will cool off even more as Highs next weekend will be in the upper 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: There are two systems that we are watching in the Atlantic both are highly likely to develop over the next 5 days so we could see two named systems by the end of the week. As of right now, there is no impact for us here in the gulf, but we will be watching these systems very closely.

