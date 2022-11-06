EMCC heads to MACCC Championship game after road win over Mississippi Gulf Coast

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 14th ranked East Mississippi advances to the MACCC championship game after beating No. 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road.

EMCC was able to knock off Gulf Coast with a 38-27 victory.

The Lions will now take on Northwest Mississippi seeking their eighth conference football championship. The Lions last won a championship in 2018.

