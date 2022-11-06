EMCC heads to MACCC Championship game after road win over Mississippi Gulf Coast

Lions freshman quarterback, Eli Anderson, celebrates after scoring first rushing touchdown of...
Lions freshman quarterback, Eli Anderson, celebrates after scoring first rushing touchdown of the night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:10 AM CDT
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 14th ranked East Mississippi advances to the MACCC championship game after beating No. 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road.

EMCC was able to knock off Gulf Coast with a 38-27 victory.

The Lions will now take on Northwest Mississippi seeking their eighth conference football championship. The Lions last won a championship in 2018.

