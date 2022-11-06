‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday.

Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.

“According to me and everyone else that he met, he was just a light when he walked in the room, didn’t meet a stranger, always happy and kind. And you can tell that by all these people here,” Shelby Kirby, a family friend said.

Hundreds of people attended his first-ever memorial event in his honor. Children were even involved, riding horses and roping, one of Pennington’s favorite things to do besides spending time with his wife Jordan, three-year-old son Westin and other loved ones.

“One of Brad and Jordan’s favorite things to do together was ride horses and it brings a lot of people together,” Kirby said.

There was also an adult rope-off, where winners could take home a saddle, belt buckle, and other cool prizes with Brad Pennington’s name on it.

“He was a good dude and it’s a bad thing that happened to a very good guy,” said Greg Thomas, an organizer of the event. “You know, that man worked, he never had a day off, he went delivering mail, he was mowing grass. He took care of his people, he was a young guy, and he had a house. He took care of himself, and his family and we are going to miss him.”

A fundraiser was set up as part of Saturday’s memorial. Vendors were selling everything thing from jewelry to custom-made t-shirts honoring Pennington.

Loved ones say they want this event to reflect the good times they shared with Pennington and one special thing they will never forget about him...

“His smile! He’s going to walk up to you and give you a little limp handshake, smile and look you right in the eyes,” Nick Mitchell, a friend of Pennington said. “[He was] just a good person.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.