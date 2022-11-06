MFD urges the public to check smoke alarms

MFD urge the public to check smoke alarms
MFD urge the public to check smoke alarms(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department said smoke is the leading cause of fire deaths and even a small fire can fill your home in less than10 minutes so having a working smoke detector on every floor of your home is vital.

James Hollingsworth, the Deputy Chief with the Meridian Police Department, wants to remind people as Daylight-Saving Time ends to check your smoke alarms.

“The batteries in your smoke detector should be replaced twice a year. We use Daylight-Saving Time as a reminder to replace our batteries. November sixth is when Daylight-Saving Time ends and that’s a good time to remember to change your batteries in your smoke detector,” said Hollingsworth.

If you live inside the Meridian city limits and you do not have a working smoke alarm the Meridian Fire Department has a program in place where they can come to your home an install a smoke detector free of charge.

To schedule an appointment with the department you are urged to call the central fire station at 601-485-1822.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of fans, along with friends and family, poured into Hernando Funeral Home to pay their...
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still...
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone has already won a really nice...
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!

Latest News

Donna Jill Johnson, the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk, wants to encourage the public to...
Midterm General Election happening this Tuesday
ADPH is warning parents to keep their children home from school when sick.
Medical official advises on when to keep sick kids home from school
Rail Fest and the Soule Live Steam Festival bring crowds to downtown Meridian
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers