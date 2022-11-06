MFD urges the public to check smoke alarms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department said smoke is the leading cause of fire deaths and even a small fire can fill your home in less than10 minutes so having a working smoke detector on every floor of your home is vital.

James Hollingsworth, the Deputy Chief with the Meridian Police Department, wants to remind people as Daylight-Saving Time ends to check your smoke alarms.

“The batteries in your smoke detector should be replaced twice a year. We use Daylight-Saving Time as a reminder to replace our batteries. November sixth is when Daylight-Saving Time ends and that’s a good time to remember to change your batteries in your smoke detector,” said Hollingsworth.

If you live inside the Meridian city limits and you do not have a working smoke alarm the Meridian Fire Department has a program in place where they can come to your home an install a smoke detector free of charge.

To schedule an appointment with the department you are urged to call the central fire station at 601-485-1822.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.