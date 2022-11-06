Midterm General Election happening this Tuesday

Donna Jill Johnson, the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk, wants to encourage the public to exercise their right to vote.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let your voices be heard this Tuesday as voting polls open for the Midterm General Election.

All voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but remember on election day you will have to vote in your assigned precinct.

Donna Jill Johnson, the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk, wants to encourage the public to exercise their right to vote.

“I want everyone to remember we got a big election Tuesday, November the eighth. This is our Midterm, this our federal election cycle. We are going to have a better turn out than we thought because traditional in four years cycles this is usual our lowest, but I think with the local interest, with the petition and also nationwide atmosphere with politics, pro and cons on either side is going to drive people to the polls. It is so important to vote. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Johnson.

Absentee voting ended Saturday so this Tuesday is your last chance to cast your vote in-person.

If you decide to vote by mail, your mail-in ballot must be postmarked by November 7.

