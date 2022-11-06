MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

MS Move offering rides statewide Nov. 8 to the polls.
MS Move offering rides statewide Nov. 8 to the polls.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier.

For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote are able to.

“A lot of people keep saying they wanted to come vote, they want to come out and vote to support a certain candidate in their area, but they couldn’t get a ride,” said Sabir Abdul-Haqq, Mississippi Move Pine Belt field coordinator. “That’s heartbreaking. We want people to be involved in the civil process. I think everyone wants people to be involved in the civic process.”

Accommodations can be made for handicapped riders if the organization is notified in advance.

To book a ride to the polls, call (662) 205-6683 or reserve a spot on the MS Move website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of fans, along with friends and family, poured into Hernando Funeral Home to pay their...
Hundreds pay respect to Jerry Lee Lewis at Hernando visitation
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 4, 2022
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
Philadelphia quarterback, Dee Burnside celebrates after scoring a 90 yard touchdown run in the...
Tailgate: Burnside’s four touchdown performance carries the Tornadoes to round two of the playoffs

Latest News

The Powerball lottery now stands at over $1.5 billion.
State lawmaker says Alabamians should get to vote on a lottery
Mississippi circuit clerk offices will be open special hours for absentee voting, Saturday Nov....
Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.
Congressman Michael Guest
Candidate profile: Michael Guest-Republican nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault