Sanders, Jackson St. beat Texas Southern 41-14

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Shedeur Sanders passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, Sy’veon Wilkerson had 26 carries for a career-high 214 yards and two TDs and Jackson State beat Texas Southern 41-14 Saturday night.

Shane Hooks had seven receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns for Jackson State (9-0, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jackson State, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, has won 18 straight regular season games.

Wilkerson’s 3-yard touchdown with 8:54 left in the first quarter opened the scoring and Sanders — on a fake-reverse flea-flicker — hit DJ Stevens for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 just 4 minutes later.

Jacorey Howard scored on a 10-yard run midway through the third quarter that trimmed Texas Southern’s deficit to 21-14 but Sanders answered with a 2-yard TD run less than 2 minutes later and added TD passes of 7 and 9 yards to Shane Hooks to make it 41-14 with 14:19 to play.

Howard finished with 14 carries for 38 yards rushing and added a 25-yard touchdown receptions for Texas Southern (4-5. 3-3).

Sanders finished 23-of-30 passing for 252 yards with no interceptions.

