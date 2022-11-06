West Alabama runs through Mississippi College on Senior Day

Tigers celebrate after touchdown.
Tigers celebrate after touchdown.(wtok sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:04 AM CDT
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama’s rain dance worked in their 38-16 victory over Mississippi College on Senior Day.

The Tigers would take an early 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Mississippi College would score a touchdown in the second quarter to keep the game close but UWA would finds ways to be explosive.

Defense was a highlight in the win for the Tigers especially for Jamarcus Smith had eight total tackles, five which were solo tackles. The Tigers offense would carry the 50 times for over 250 yards.

West Alabama will now prepare for Delta State.

