Accidental shooting sends 2-year-old boy to hospital

Corinth Police Dept.
Corinth Police Dept.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy was injured from an accidental shooting and was transferred to a hospital in Corinth.

Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to an emergency call on Proper Street regarding a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The child was taken over to Magnolia Hospital where he quickly went into surgery and was stabilized.

The child was then transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at approximately 11:20 a.m. Police say it appears to have been an accidental shooting and is still under investigation at this time.

